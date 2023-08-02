Home Nation

Bajrang Dal, VHP protest Haryana violence in Capital; Delhi Police beefs up security

Published: 02nd August 2023 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Nuh violence _VHP protests

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters protest against the violence in Haryana. (Photo | ANI)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday staged protests in several parts of the national capital against the violence that broke out in the Nuh district of neighbouring Haryana. 

The protestors hit the streets near East Delhi's Nirman Vihar Metro station and Ghonda Chowk, raising slogans. Receiving word of the protests, Delhi Police swung into action and ensured heavy security deployment in the area.

Apart from these two places, demonstrations were also held near Subhash Nagar Chowk. 

The protesters' sit-in on the border caused a long jam, hampering the movement of traffic from Faridabad to Delhi.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in the city and is maintaining a tight vigil using even drones to monitor several protests taking place and other movements.

Tension gripped Haryana's Nuh district on July 31 after two groups clashed during a procession. Following the clashes, security was tightened in the adjoining districts of Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram.

Violence soon spread to neighbouring Gurgaon where some shops and a mosque were torched Tuesday, and the mosque's 26-year-old naib imam was killed. 

Earlier, on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed reporters that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nuh, which has, so far, claimed 6 lives — 2 police home guards and 4 civilians.

Section 144 was imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in the district in light of clashes.

ALSO READ: Union Minister asks why people were carrying weapons at religious yatra in Haryana's Nuh

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya (Crime), Gurugram, said, "All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The suspension of mobile internet has also been lifted. I appeal to all not to pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach the helpline number '112'.”

Talking to PTI Video, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said forces are keeping a watch on social media and adequate manpower has been deployed at sensitive locations.

"It has been seen that false messages on WhatsApp and social media lead to flare-ups. We are monitoring social media. Patrolling is happening at sensitive locations while the district police are in touch with various religious leaders," she added.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, however, said the violence in Nuh could have been avoided if the organisers of the yatra had given complete information about the procession to the district administration.

“Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” said Chautala, who also heads the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is part of the ruling coalition in the state.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Yadav, said the situation was totally under control and markets are open.

"In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control. in Sohna, our focus area, a peace committee meeting was held. Normalcy has returned and markets are open. We have conducted a flag march as well," Yadav said.

ALSO READ | SC allows VHP-BJD protests against Nuh violence; directs central, state governments to ensure peace

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

