BJP steps up stir against Gehlot govt, gheraos state secretariat

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: BJP held a massive ‘Maha-Gherao’ at Rajasthan Secretariat on Tuesday as a part of the conclusion programme of its ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’ campaign. The protest culminated in thousands of party workers surrounding the state secretariat in Jaipur and was aimed at moulding public opinion against the Gehlot government just four months ahead of the Rajasthan elections.

But former CM Vasundhara Raje’s absence from the event has once again set off tongues over the divisions in the state BJP unit. The strong protest against the Gehlot government by the BJP leaders and workers saw clashes between protesting BJP workers and the police at several locations, escalating the situation further.

During the protest, agitating BJP workers broke through the barricades set up for security. In response, the police resorted to the lathi charge to control the crowd, resulting in a BJP worker sustaining a head injury, which further fuelled the anger of party workers. In order to gain control, the police also used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

