Centre may tread cautiously over Rohini Commission report on sub-categorisation of OBCs

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the much-awaited report of the Rohini Commission, tasked with the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), submitted to President Droupadi Murmu, all eyes are now on the Narendra Modi government on whether it will implement the recommendations of the panel or not. With the election year looming, the government will be treading cautiously as caste politics will have political ramifications for the BJP in state and national elections.

Sources said the government will examine and study the implications of the report as it cannot afford to upset the influential OBC communities, which has been a force behind its electoral gains since 2014. In the 2019 elections, the BJP’s OBC vote share rose to 44 per cent from 20 per cent in 2009.

Justice G Rohini Commission, which was set up in 2017, was tasked with forming scientific data on sub-categories and ensuring equitable redistribution of 27 per cent of quota benefits among all sub-communities. Though the panel was to submit its report by January 2, 2018, it was given 14 extensions since then. Experts pointed out that if the Rohini Commission report has to be implemented, a caste census to enumerate different castes needs to be done first.

In 2018, sharing its findings with the media, the Rohini Commission said that less than one per cent of backward castes have cornered 50 per cent of the reservation benefits in admissions to Central educational institutions and recruitment to Central services between 2014 and 2018. There are more than 2,600 communities on the OBC Central list. It also said that 938 OBC sub-castes have no representation in the reserved seats

In its findings, the commission said that 20 per cent of the communities could not avail of any benefits and only 2.68 per cent of reservation has been availed by 994 sub-castes. The OBCs are eligible for a 27 per cent quota in government jobs and education institutions. There could be at least 5,000 communities and sub-communities in the 2,600 entries, according to the commission.

BENEFIT DISTRIBUTION

27 per cent quota for OBCs in government jobs and education institutions

2,600 OBC communities on the Central list

938 OBC sub-castes have no representation in reserved seats, the commission has found

994 sub-castes availed only 2.68 per cent of reservations, the commission said

NEW DELHI: With the much-awaited report of the Rohini Commission, tasked with the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), submitted to President Droupadi Murmu, all eyes are now on the Narendra Modi government on whether it will implement the recommendations of the panel or not. With the election year looming, the government will be treading cautiously as caste politics will have political ramifications for the BJP in state and national elections. Sources said the government will examine and study the implications of the report as it cannot afford to upset the influential OBC communities, which has been a force behind its electoral gains since 2014. In the 2019 elections, the BJP’s OBC vote share rose to 44 per cent from 20 per cent in 2009. Justice G Rohini Commission, which was set up in 2017, was tasked with forming scientific data on sub-categories and ensuring equitable redistribution of 27 per cent of quota benefits among all sub-communities. Though the panel was to submit its report by January 2, 2018, it was given 14 extensions since then. Experts pointed out that if the Rohini Commission report has to be implemented, a caste census to enumerate different castes needs to be done first.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In 2018, sharing its findings with the media, the Rohini Commission said that less than one per cent of backward castes have cornered 50 per cent of the reservation benefits in admissions to Central educational institutions and recruitment to Central services between 2014 and 2018. There are more than 2,600 communities on the OBC Central list. It also said that 938 OBC sub-castes have no representation in the reserved seats In its findings, the commission said that 20 per cent of the communities could not avail of any benefits and only 2.68 per cent of reservation has been availed by 994 sub-castes. The OBCs are eligible for a 27 per cent quota in government jobs and education institutions. There could be at least 5,000 communities and sub-communities in the 2,600 entries, according to the commission. BENEFIT DISTRIBUTION 27 per cent quota for OBCs in government jobs and education institutions 2,600 OBC communities on the Central list 938 OBC sub-castes have no representation in reserved seats, the commission has found 994 sub-castes availed only 2.68 per cent of reservations, the commission said