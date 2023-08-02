Climate disasters claim 1,224 lives in four months in India; Bihar sees 502 deaths

Andrew Christie By

Online Desk

A total of 1,224 persons lost their lives to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones in the first four months of the current financial year, according to data shared by the ministry of home affairs today.

The highest number of deaths was reported by Bihar at 502, followed by 97 in Madhya Pradesh and 94 in Gujarat. Himachal Pradesh, which saw one of its worst episodes of landslides and floods last month, was at No.4, with 88 deaths.

Sharing the data, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, also said that hydro-meteorological disasters also claimed the lives of over 25,558 cattle and destroyed over 61,000 houses and huts.

The term “hydro-meteorological” -- from “hydro”, meaning water, and “meteorological”, referring to weather -- is used to refer to disasters caused by the impact of weather and water-related elements -- such as floods, rains, heat and cyclones.

In contrast to the above, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand were the least affected.

Mr Rai said that various steps have been taken to minimize the damage caused by natural disasters in the country. The Minister informed the Upper House that the Centre has already established an early warning system which has significantly enhanced the accuracy of weather forecasts.

He also mentioned that the number of casualties during natural calamities has been reduced due to the steps being taken by the Centre and State governments in disaster management practices, preparedness, prevention, and response mechanism.

India, like most countries across the world, has seen an increase in the number of adverse weather events in recent years, apparently due to the triggering effects of climate change.

This year, adverse weather events have also been caused by the impact of El Nino, a phenomenon under which a band of warm ocean water is developed in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. The phenomenon is linked with erratic monsoon over the Indian subcontinent.

State Human lives lost (No.) Cattle lost (No.) Houses/huts damaged (No.) Crops area affected (in ha.) Bihar 502 -- -- -- Madhya Pradesh 97 246 1169 -- Gujarat 94 4654 20541 1,33,129 Himachal Pradesh 88 2914 6208 -- Karnataka 78 539 4910 10,396 Maharashtra 66 119 210 -- Punjab 38 10444 1142 25,530 Andhra Pradesh 36 -- -- -- Assam 36 1513 2729 28,386 Haryana 32 2958 4183 2,06,990 Rajasthan 32 997 6493 -- Uttarakhand 29 441 835 -- Chhattisgarh 28 130 525 -- Kerala 21 -- 1945 -- Tripura 13 -- 6024 -- Meghalaya 07 27 1876 82 Arunachal Pradesh 5 14 55 1.54 Sikkim 05 185 460 138 Nagaland 04 01 1322 24 Delhi 04 10 09 -- Uttar Pradesh 03 358 105 -- Dadar & Nagar Haveli 03 -- -- -- J & K 02 -- 10 -- Puducherry 01 -- 10 -- Goa -- -- 214 -- Mizoram -- -- 03 -- Odisha -- 08 158 -- Total 1,224 25,558 61,136 4,04,676.54

A total of 1,224 persons lost their lives to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones in the first four months of the current financial year, according to data shared by the ministry of home affairs today. The highest number of deaths was reported by Bihar at 502, followed by 97 in Madhya Pradesh and 94 in Gujarat. Himachal Pradesh, which saw one of its worst episodes of landslides and floods last month, was at No.4, with 88 deaths. Sharing the data, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, also said that hydro-meteorological disasters also claimed the lives of over 25,558 cattle and destroyed over 61,000 houses and huts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The term “hydro-meteorological” -- from “hydro”, meaning water, and “meteorological”, referring to weather -- is used to refer to disasters caused by the impact of weather and water-related elements -- such as floods, rains, heat and cyclones. In contrast to the above, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand were the least affected. Mr Rai said that various steps have been taken to minimize the damage caused by natural disasters in the country. The Minister informed the Upper House that the Centre has already established an early warning system which has significantly enhanced the accuracy of weather forecasts. He also mentioned that the number of casualties during natural calamities has been reduced due to the steps being taken by the Centre and State governments in disaster management practices, preparedness, prevention, and response mechanism. India, like most countries across the world, has seen an increase in the number of adverse weather events in recent years, apparently due to the triggering effects of climate change. This year, adverse weather events have also been caused by the impact of El Nino, a phenomenon under which a band of warm ocean water is developed in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. The phenomenon is linked with erratic monsoon over the Indian subcontinent. State Human lives lost (No.) Cattle lost (No.) Houses/huts damaged (No.) Crops area affected (in ha.) Bihar 502 -- -- -- Madhya Pradesh 97 246 1169 -- Gujarat 94 4654 20541 1,33,129 Himachal Pradesh 88 2914 6208 -- Karnataka 78 539 4910 10,396 Maharashtra 66 119 210 -- Punjab 38 10444 1142 25,530 Andhra Pradesh 36 -- -- -- Assam 36 1513 2729 28,386 Haryana 32 2958 4183 2,06,990 Rajasthan 32 997 6493 -- Uttarakhand 29 441 835 -- Chhattisgarh 28 130 525 -- Kerala 21 -- 1945 -- Tripura 13 -- 6024 -- Meghalaya 07 27 1876 82 Arunachal Pradesh 5 14 55 1.54 Sikkim 05 185 460 138 Nagaland 04 01 1322 24 Delhi 04 10 09 -- Uttar Pradesh 03 358 105 -- Dadar & Nagar Haveli 03 -- -- -- J & K 02 -- 10 -- Puducherry 01 -- 10 -- Goa -- -- 214 -- Mizoram -- -- 03 -- Odisha -- 08 158 -- Total 1,224 25,558 61,136 4,04,676.54