Coast Guard rescues NIO research ship with 36 crew onboard, averts potential oil spill

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a swift rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully averted a potential environmental disaster on Wednesday.

A National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) research ship that suffered engine failure and drifted perilously close to Karwar was safely towed ashore.

It had 36, including eight scientists, on board.

“The vessel named RV Sindhu Sadhana had been adrift at a speed of 03 knots in view of an engine failure. It was approximately 20 nautical miles from land when a distress signal was received," the ICG said.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Coast Guard activated a high-priority rescue operation, dispatching a highly advanced ship with a skilled team on board to the area.

The rescue (Photo | ICG)

The situation, as per the ICG, was critical, as the state-of-the-art research vessel was carrying valuable scientific equipment and research data.

“Moreover, the proximity of the ship to the ecologically sensitive Karwar coastline posed an imminent threat of grounding, which could have resulted in a major oil spill and devastating pollution to the pristine marine environment," it said.

Despite challenging weather conditions and the vessel’s considerable distance from the coastline as well as the size of the vessel, the Indian Coast Guard team managed to execute a seamless rescue.

It took the ship under tow to safely bring it to Goa.

The crew onboard the NIO ship is safe and sound, the Coast Guard said.

