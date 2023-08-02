Home Nation

Heavy rains lash Odisha, rivers in spate, schools closed in 3 districts

Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu met collectors of 17 districts and asked them to decide on the closure of schools and anganwadi centres, if required.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rains in Odisha under the influence of the deep depression have led to several rivers flowing in full spate, forcing the state government to put in place several relief and rescue measures on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday for the state.

Schools in Keonjhar, Deogarh, and Balangir districts have been closed following incessant rains.

The Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office has directed 11 other districts to take a call on shutting schools down if the need arose.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has mobilised teams in Keonjhar and Sambalpur districts. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being deployed in Bhadrak and Jajpur districts.

Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu who reviewed the water level situation in rivers and reservoirs of the state has asked collectors and Water Resources engineers to remain alert.

SRC Sahu met collectors of 17 districts and asked them to decide on the closure of schools and anganwadi centres, if required.

Odisha has recorded 83.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The highest rainfall of 390.6 mm was recorded in Boudh block.

Four blocks received more than 300 mm of rain while 17 blocks recorded over 200 mm and 68 blocks witnessed rainfall between 100 mm and 200 mm.

Against its warning level of 17.83 m at Bhadrak's Akhuapada, the Baitarani river was flowing at 18.8 m. In Keonjhar, the river crossed the danger level mark of 38.36 m and is flowing at 39.98 m.

Meanwhile, SRC Sahu has directed collectors to deploy field-level functionaries in low-lying areas which are likely to face water logging. The collectors have also been directed to evacuate people to safer shelters and make provisions for food and drinking water.

SRC Sahu insisted on stocking up on adequate anti-snake venom in district headquarters' hospitals, community health centres, and primary health centres.

The Special Relief Commissioner has also requested Odisha Fire and Emergency Service DG Sudhansu Sarangi to deploy teams in Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Angul, Balangir, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Jajpur, and Bhadrak districts to carry out search and rescue operations to check for emergencies.

