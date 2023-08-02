Insulted, not allowed to speak in Rajya Sabha, says Congress chief Kharge

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking exception to the conduct of the treasury benches in Parliament, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged that despite being the leader of the Opposition, he was being insulted in Parliament by not being allowed to speak.

Speaking to the media along with senior INDIA leaders at Vijay Chowk, Kharge said the BJP government was trying to intimidate the opposition parties, but they would continue the fight to save democracy and the Constitution. “INDIA will not be intimidated and INDIA was not constituted to run away,” said Kharge.

Taking a dig at the government’s claims that it treated everyone at par, he pointed out that he was not even allowed to speak and that the mike was switched off within 10 seconds. He said this was an insult to him. “Is this democracy? This is a dictatorship and this is Hitler-shahi.”

Kharge pointed out that a record number of 65 Rajya Sabha MPs had sought discussion under Rule 267. “This was the first time that so many members sought suspension of business to discuss Manipur since it was not an ordinary incident. Women are being paraded naked and people are being killed. Despite that the government is not ready for discussion,” he said.

