Jaipur Diary: Gudha's 'red diary' issue rocks state assembly

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Gudha's 'red diary' issue rocks state assembly

The ‘Red Diary’ continues to create a stir in election-bound Rajasthan. Sacked minister Rajendra Gudha waving a ‘Red Diary’ in the state assembly had claimed that it contained the dark deeds of the Gehlot government. After that, the BJP has made it a major plank of its poll plans. Even PM Narendra Modi referred to the ‘Red Diary’ in his election meeting in Sikar last week and claimed it would sink the Congress in the coming polls. There is talk of an officer of a Central Investigation agency in Jaipur receiving a call from his Delhi boss to gather all details on the ‘Red Diary’ and await further orders.

Cubs born in Sariska, tiger lovers overjoyed

Tiger lovers in Rajasthan are overjoyed as tigress ST-19 has given birth to two cubs in the Sariska Tiger Reserve. With this, the number of tigers in Sariska has increased to 30. With the birth of tiger cubs, all forest officers and employees are jubilant. Even Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “New life in the forest. The government is committed to the conservation of tigers which are important for the environment.” The total number of tigers in Rajasthan has risen from 69 to 88 in the last four years and the state now occupies 9th position in the number of tigers in the country.

Gehlot’s son to start new league on lines of IPL

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son and Rajasthan Cricket Association director Vaibhav Gehlot may not be active in politics after losing the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat in the last Lok Sabha election, but he is often discussed in political circles in this poll season. At a recent election rally, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that CM Gehlot wants to make his son the Chief Minister. While Vaibhav has no political role, he is set to give a big gift to cricket lovers in the election year. He has announced that RCA will soon organise Rajasthan Premier League (RPL) on the lines of the famous IPL. The cricket league will begin this month and 6 teams will participate.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com

