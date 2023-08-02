Jaya Bachchan introduces baby Ariha’s mother to MPs, urges them to back her repatriation

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The issue of the repatriation of baby Ariha Shah, who has been in German foster care for the past 28 months, was taken up by actor-turned-policitian Jaya Bachchan on Wedneday.

Jaya Bachchan introduced the child’s mother, Dhara Shah, to Parliamentarians and urged them to help. The child was taken away from her parents by German authorities in September 2021 when she was seven months old.

"I am presenting Dhara Shah in front of everyone. Her daughter Ariha Shah has been taken away for two years now and she is seeking help from Parliamentarians," said Samajwadi Party MP, Jaya Bachchan.

Bachchan also added that the child was taken into foster care due to cultural differences.

"A strict stand has been taken by the Germans and we will put in a request to the External Affairs Minister (EAM) and the German Embassy as well. We request the Indian government to bring the child and keep her at a foster home in India. The necessary judgment should be made by the Indian government and not the German government," Jaya Bachchan added.

This is not the first time that MPs have come forward to extend support for the child.

Earlier, on June 3rd, 59 MPs from 19 political parties had written to the German Ambassador to India asking for early repatriation of Ariha. The MPs included Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shashi Tharoor, Farooq Abdullah and Priyanka Chaturvedi amongst others.

