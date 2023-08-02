NHAI issues 'do's and don'ts' for its officials to deal with journalists, social media opinions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: "Don’t share any ‘off the record’ or classified information with journalists, refrain from making gender or community-biased comments and ask journalists to share quotes or stories before printing and publishing"... these are some of the suggestions in the guidelines prepared by the NHAI for their officials to deal with media persons.

National Highways Authority of India officials have been asked to ‘protect proprietary and confidential information’ and also remain mindful while posting on social media platforms.

“Don’t share any information off the record with the media. Everything you say will be on record for the journalist. If you don’t have the required information, offer to get back to the journalist or refer them to the right person who can help…Don’t offer any undue help, gift, compensation to the journalist,” read the public relations manual of the NHAI released last week.

The guidelines also stated that all journalists may not have an "in-depth understanding of the project/ subject, and so, therefore explain the background before replying to their queries."

It also told officials to "articulate their viewpoint effectively" because sometimes "a few negative sentiments overshadow the positive side". Negative reporting can be managed by articulating NHAI’s viewpoint effectively, that is, by highlighting the difficulties being faced in the execution of the project,” it said.

“It is imperative to adopt a structured approach that helps highlight the positive aspects of the authority and strengthen its position as ‘nation builder’", the manual added.

The officials have also been asked to be vigilant about what they post on social media.

“Social networking sites are not appropriate forums to engage in differences of opinion with respect to work-related issues, political or religious debates, engage in criticism of management or its stakeholders or address concerns regarding the performance or competence of employees. NHAI are prohibited from posting comments (and photographs) that are defamatory to the NHAI/ MoRTH (ministry of road transport and highways), staff or other stakeholders,” the guidelines state.

