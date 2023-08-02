Home Nation

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana, plainclothes cops deployed

"Continuous checking is going on at the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border and the police of both states are coordinating with each other," DIG Sahni.

A vehicle set on fire by miscreants after clashes broke out during a religious procession, in Nuh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: An alert has been sounded in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana in the wake of communal violence in the neighbouring state, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Checking is also being conducted in areas along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to keep an eye on anarchic elements, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, Ajay Kumar Sahni told PTI.

Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilt over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday.

People also blocked a road and downed shutters over the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh a day earlier.

Six people have died so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.

Checking is being conducted in all areas adjoining Haryana and policemen in plain clothes have also been deployed in these districts, police officials added.

"Continuous checking is going on at the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border and the police of both states are coordinating with each other," Sahni said.

On Monday, mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in the adjoining districts.

