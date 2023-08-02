Home Nation

Posters, auto-rickshaws and Rs 10,000 cash: A tale of an MP family searching for their pet parrot

Published: 02nd August 2023 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of the 'Missing parrot'. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Cash rewards and public announcements made for a missing human isn't new. However, a fmaily in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district is frantically searching for its pet parrot, Mitthu with a hired auto-rickshaw.

The family has also announced a Rs 10,000 cash reward for the parrot which is said to be missing since Tuesday night.

“Mitthu has been part of our lives for the past two years. My father took Mitthu out on Tuesday night like he used to every day. Mitthu flew and sat on a tree after a few stray dogs started barking. That was the last time we saw Mitthu. We’ll give Rs 10,000 and even more if anyone helps us locate and get Mitthu back,” Deepak Soni, a family member said.

The family is also seen putting up ‘Mitthu Missing’ posters and distributing similar pamphlets about their missing parrot.

The Soni family has also hired an auto-rickshaw and is using it to make public announcements about the missing parrot and contact details for reporting its correct info.

The vehicle bearing loudspeakers on the roof is blaring the announcements about the missing parrot and also the cash prize declared for info about the parrot. The vehicle has interspersed the popular Hindi rhyme song “Mitthu-Mitthu, Mai Tota Hare Rang Ka’ to catch public attention towards the announcement.

This unique story of love for a pet parrot in MP’s Damoh district, has revived the memories of the viral videos of the friendship between a Sarus crane and a man in Uttar Pradesh, which hogged media headlines a few months ago.

missing parrot MP family cash prize for missing parrot
