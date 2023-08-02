Power corridor: Centre’s telemedicine app completes 14 crore consultations

By Express News Service

E-sanjeevani does 14 cr consultations

The Centre’s telemedicine application eSanjeevani, which provides doctor-to-doctor and patient-to-doctor consultations, has completed 14,17,81,384 tele-consultations till July 26, Union Health Minister Mandsukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. “This application works on a hub and spoke model wherein doctors provide services in Health and Wellness Centers in rural areas,” the minister said.

3,372 psychologists practising in India

India has 3,372 clinical psychologists registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prof Satya Pal Singh Baghel, informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The national capital has the highest number of clinical psychologists, with 162 registered in Delhi in the last three years. Delhi is followed by Kerala, where 143 have been registered in the last three years.

Disability not included in NFHS-6, says Centre

The Centre on Tuesday confirmed that they have decided not to include disability-related questions in NFHS-6 following detailed discussions and deliberations, the Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday. In a written response, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, said the selection of questions to be included in the NFHS-6 questionnaire is based on recommendations of a Technical Advisory Committee and other high-level committees comprising representatives from concerned Central ministries such as Social Justice and Empowerment, and Statistics and Programme Implementation.

