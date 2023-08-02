Home Nation

Power corridor: Centre’s telemedicine app completes 14 crore consultations

According to the govt, the application works on a hub and spoke model wherein doctors provide services in Health and Wellness Centers in rural areas.

Published: 02nd August 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

E-sanjeevani does 14 cr consultations

The Centre’s telemedicine application eSanjeevani, which provides doctor-to-doctor and patient-to-doctor consultations, has completed 14,17,81,384 tele-consultations till July 26, Union Health Minister Mandsukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. “This application works on a hub and spoke model wherein doctors provide services in Health and Wellness Centers in rural areas,” the minister said. 

3,372 psychologists practising in India

India has 3,372 clinical psychologists registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prof Satya Pal Singh Baghel, informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The national capital has the highest number of clinical psychologists, with 162 registered in Delhi in the last three years. Delhi is followed by Kerala, where 143 have been registered in the last three years.

Disability not included in NFHS-6, says Centre

The Centre on Tuesday confirmed that they have decided not to include disability-related questions in NFHS-6 following detailed discussions and deliberations, the Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday. In a written response, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, said the selection of questions to be included in the NFHS-6 questionnaire is based on recommendations of a Technical Advisory Committee and other high-level committees comprising representatives from concerned Central ministries such as Social Justice and Empowerment, and Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp