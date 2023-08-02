Home Nation

Proposed site for mass burial of slain Kukis triggers fresh tension in Manipur

The bodies, including that of three females, are lying at the morgue of a hospital in Churachandpur district. 

Published: 02nd August 2023 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

ManipurViolence

Image used for representational purpose only. (PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The site of Thursday’s proposed burial of 35 bodies of Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur has set off fresh tension in the strife-torn state, prompting the government to beef up security.

“A programme to honour 35 Kuki-Zo martyrs will take place tomorrow in the Peace Ground, Tuibuong, Lamka (Churachandpur), followed by a burial ceremony at S Boljang village near Haolai Khopi. All communities are requested to respect the last rites being performed on the dead,” the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The tribal organisation warned that if anyone or any group tries to disrupt the event, it will have to face dire consequences. 

The ITLF claimed the site of burial – S Boljang – falls under the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district. However, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) claimed the site (Torbung) falls under the Meitei-majority Bishnupur district.

This Meitei civil society organisation also said the mass burial “at the evicted areas of Meitei villages” would not only provoke the sentiments of the people on both sides but would also remain a symbol of enmity between the two neighbouring villages forever. 

“The so-called ITLF Kuki leaders should not play politics over the dead bodies,” the COCOMI said in a statement. 

It said Meiteis killed in the violence were cremated at their respective native villages with due respect and recognition by their near and dear ones and likewise, it expects the ITLF and Kukis to follow the same norms in performing the last rites of the dead. 

The organisation appealed to state and Central governments to thwart the burial at this site if they do not want further escalation of the ethnic violence in the state. Further, it requested them to check the identity of all these deceased before they are buried “at their respective villages according to the law and confirm their citizenship.”

“We appeal to both communities to restrain from confronting each other and let the state government deal with the matter as per the law of the land,” the COCOMI said.

“The encroachment to state’s land…is a violation of law and the government must act accordingly, considering the gravity of the tension between the two sides. If any untoward incident happens, COCOMI will fix the responsibility to state and Central governments,” the organisation warned.
 

