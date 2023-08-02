Home Nation

SC begins hearing batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370

Noting that no Constituent Assembly can have an indefinite life, the bench wanted to know what happens to the proviso when there is no Constituent Assembly left.

Published: 02nd August 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:56 AM

Article 370

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nothing that Article 370 was specifically mentioned as a temporary provision in the Constitution, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought to know how it can become permanent as the tenure of the J&K Constituent Assembly, which was empowered to recommend deletion of the provision, ceased to exist in 1957.

The court also asked who could recommend abrogation in the absence of a Constituent Assembly, as a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud began hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, which stripped the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

The bench, also comprising judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant, posed these questions to senior advocate Kapil Sibal, the lead counsel for the petitioners. The court noted that the Constituent Assembly was supposed to be functional only from 1950 to 1957 as it was not a permanent body and had fulfilled its purpose pursuant to the adoption of the state’s Constitution.

As the petitioners contended Article 370 could be abrogated only after a recommendation from Constituent Assembly, the CJI asked: “Which Constituent Assembly? This makes it clear that the one and only Constituent Assembly was formed for the purpose of framing the Constitution. Once the frame of the Constitution was done, it was done. Constituent Assembly is not a permanent body like Parliament.”

Noting that no Constituent Assembly can have an indefinite life, the bench wanted to know what happens to the proviso when there is no Constituent Assembly left. Sibal responded that it was precisely their point and their whole case is about whether the President can issue any notification revoking Article 370 without the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly.

