SC summons Manipur DGP, slams cops for 'absolute breakdown' of law and order in strife-torn state

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's top court on Tuesday ordered the Manipur DGP to be present in the courtroom on August 7 at 2 pm, after its scathing observation that there was an absolute breakdown of law and order in the state for two months from May to July.

Examining the preliminary data on FIRs, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the state police is incapable of investigating and has lost control of the situation. He found the probe tardy and the police force too lethargic. There was a considerable lapse of time between the occurrence of the strip parade of two women on May 4 and the registration of the FIR, recording of statements of witnesses and arrest of the accused.

Referring to the statements of two Kuki-Zo women in the viral video case who indicated that they were handed over to the mob by the police, the CJI asked if the DGP cared to find out whether those police personnel were interrogated.

The state government in its report said 6,523 FIRs had been registered from May 3 to July 30, out of which 11 pertained to offences against women and children. So far, 252 people have been arrested in the 11 cases.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre was willing to refer the 11 FIRs to the CBI. Considering the formation of a committee on the rehabilitation and supervision of the probes, the bench asked the state to suggest the name of the person to whom the investigation could be entrusted since it was impractical to transfer all FIRs to the CBI.

NEW DELHI: India's top court on Tuesday ordered the Manipur DGP to be present in the courtroom on August 7 at 2 pm, after its scathing observation that there was an absolute breakdown of law and order in the state for two months from May to July. Examining the preliminary data on FIRs, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the state police is incapable of investigating and has lost control of the situation. He found the probe tardy and the police force too lethargic. There was a considerable lapse of time between the occurrence of the strip parade of two women on May 4 and the registration of the FIR, recording of statements of witnesses and arrest of the accused. Referring to the statements of two Kuki-Zo women in the viral video case who indicated that they were handed over to the mob by the police, the CJI asked if the DGP cared to find out whether those police personnel were interrogated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state government in its report said 6,523 FIRs had been registered from May 3 to July 30, out of which 11 pertained to offences against women and children. So far, 252 people have been arrested in the 11 cases. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre was willing to refer the 11 FIRs to the CBI. Considering the formation of a committee on the rehabilitation and supervision of the probes, the bench asked the state to suggest the name of the person to whom the investigation could be entrusted since it was impractical to transfer all FIRs to the CBI.