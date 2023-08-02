Home Nation

When science, transparency take backseat: Jairam Ramesh on cheetah death 

Jairam Ramesh said the argument that all these deaths are expected mortality is "complete nonsense" and has been debunked by international cheetah experts.

Published: 02nd August 2023 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the Modi government on Wednesday over the latest cheetah death in the Kuno National Park, saying this is what happens when "science and transparency take a backseat".

The Congress general secretary said the argument that all these deaths are expected mortality is "complete nonsense" and has been debunked by international cheetah experts.

One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, making it the ninth feline to die since March, according to a statement from the state forest department.

"This morning, one of the female cheetahs - Dhatri (Tiblisi) -- was found dead. To determine the cause of the death, a postmortem is being conducted," the statement from the Madhya Pradesh forest department read.

Reacting to the development, Ramesh said on Twitter, "Something has really gone wrong at Kuno... The ninth cheetah death took place this morning. The argument that all these deaths are expected mortality is complete nonsense and has been debunked by international cheetah experts."

"This is what happens when science and transparency take a backseat. This is what happens when one man's vanity and desperate need for self-glory takes over," Ramesh said.

Fourteen cheetahs -- seven males, six females and a female cub -- are kept in enclosures in Kuno. A team comprising Kuno wildlife veterinarians and a Namibian expert regularly monitors their health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheetah death Kuno National Park
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp