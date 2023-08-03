Home Nation

After Sanjay Singh, AAP's Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended for Monsoon session

Rinku was suspended after he threw papers at the Chair after the Delhi services bill, or the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha, August 3,2023.

Lok Sabha, August 3,2023. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended newly-elected AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining part of the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour in the House.

As the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, Rinku came to the well of the house, tore some papers and threw them in the direction of Speaker Om Birla.

After the Bill was passed, Birla objected to Rinku's conduct in the House and asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to move a resolution for the AAP member's suspension.

Birla formally named Rinku for conduct unbecoming of a member of the Lok Sabha following which the minister moved a resolution for his suspension for the remaining part of the Monsoon session.

Rinku serves as an MP from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. 

He is the second AAP member to be suspended from the remainder of the ongoing session after Sanjay Singh, a party MP from the Rajya Sabha, was suspended from the Upper House, for creating a ruckus on the Manipur violence issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku Sanjay Singh Manipur violence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp