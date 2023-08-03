After Sanjay Singh, AAP's Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended for Monsoon session

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended newly-elected AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining part of the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour in the House.

As the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, Rinku came to the well of the house, tore some papers and threw them in the direction of Speaker Om Birla.

After the Bill was passed, Birla objected to Rinku's conduct in the House and asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to move a resolution for the AAP member's suspension.

#WATCH | AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session for throwing papers at the Chair.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion. Speaker Om Birla sought approval of the House before announcing the decision. pic.twitter.com/RbVrezUvza — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

Birla formally named Rinku for conduct unbecoming of a member of the Lok Sabha following which the minister moved a resolution for his suspension for the remaining part of the Monsoon session.

Rinku serves as an MP from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

He is the second AAP member to be suspended from the remainder of the ongoing session after Sanjay Singh, a party MP from the Rajya Sabha, was suspended from the Upper House, for creating a ruckus on the Manipur violence issue.

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended newly-elected AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining part of the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour in the House. As the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, Rinku came to the well of the house, tore some papers and threw them in the direction of Speaker Om Birla. After the Bill was passed, Birla objected to Rinku's conduct in the House and asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to move a resolution for the AAP member's suspension.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); #WATCH | AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session for throwing papers at the Chair. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion. Speaker Om Birla sought approval of the House before announcing the decision. pic.twitter.com/RbVrezUvza — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023 Birla formally named Rinku for conduct unbecoming of a member of the Lok Sabha following which the minister moved a resolution for his suspension for the remaining part of the Monsoon session. Rinku serves as an MP from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. He is the second AAP member to be suspended from the remainder of the ongoing session after Sanjay Singh, a party MP from the Rajya Sabha, was suspended from the Upper House, for creating a ruckus on the Manipur violence issue.