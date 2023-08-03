CM Kejriwal accuses BJP of backstabbing people of Delhi after Lok Sabha passes services bill 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of backstabbing the people of the national capital after Lok Sabha passed a bill to replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government.

Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged people not to believe anything the PM says.

"BJP always promised to give full statehood to Delhi. In 2014, Modi himself said that on becoming the prime minister, he would give full statehood to Delhi. But today these people stabbed the people of Delhi in the back. Don't believe anything said by Modiji from now on," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

हर बार बीजेपी ने वादा किया कि दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा देंगे। 2014 में मोदी जी ने ख़ुद कहा कि प्रधान मंत्री बनने पर दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा देंगे। लेकिन आज इन लोगों ने दिल्ली वालों की पीठ में छुरा घोंप दिया। आगे से मोदी जी की किसी बात पे विश्वास मत करना https://t.co/y1sCvbtZvU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 3, 2023

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by opposition parties.

The Delhi services bill was passed after a nearly four-hour-long debate which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah made it clear that the central government has the power to make laws on Union territories and Delhi, being a Union Territory, the Centre enjoys full rights to make rules also.

As the House debated on the bill, Kejriwal said earlier in the day that Home Minister Shah did not have a single valid argument in favour of bringing the bill, and asserted that the opposition bloc INDIA will never let it happen.

Initiating the debate in Lok Sabha, Shah said the BJP and the Congress had ruled the national capital without any confrontation, but problems arose only in 2015 when a government came that had no intention to serve but only to fight with the Centre.

In his first reaction after the introduction of the bill, Kejriwal said this is a bill to enslave the people of Delhi.

"Today I heard Amit Shah ji speaking in Lok Sabha on the bill which snatches away the rights of the people of Delhi. They do not have a single valid argument to support the bill. They also know that they are doing wrong. This bill is a bill to enslave the people of Delhi. This is a bill that makes them helpless and helpless. INDIA will never let this happen," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

आज लोक सभा में अमित शाह जी को दिल्ली वालों के अधिकार छीनने वाले बिल पर बोलते सुना। बिल का समर्थन करने के लिये उनके पास एक भी वाजिब तर्क नहीं है। बस इधर उधर की फ़ालतू बातें कर रहे थे। वो भी जानते हैं वो ग़लत कर रहे हैं।



ये बिल दिल्ली के लोगों को ग़ुलाम बनाने वाला बिल है। उन्हें… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 3, 2023

The AAP-led Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the control of Group-A officers in the National Capital Territory administration.

In May, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 that overturned the Supreme Court judgment handing over control of 'services' in the NCT administration to the Delhi government.

