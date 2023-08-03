Home Nation

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Andaman Islands; second one in two days 

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property, the secretary in the disaster management department of the union territory, A S P S Ravi Prakash told PTI.

Published: 03rd August 2023 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Manila_Earthquake

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR:  An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 4.17 am and the epicentre was located at a depth of 61 km in the sea in South Andaman District.

"Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude occurred on August 3, 2023, around 4.17 a m in Andaman and Nicobar Islands," NCS tweeted.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property, the secretary in the disaster management department of the union territory, A S P S Ravi Prakash told PTI.

"It was a minor tremor which was reported in the sea, 127 KM southwest of Port Blair.

As a precautionary measure, we have advised tourists and fishermen not to venture into the sea due to rough weather," he said.

Such tremors are very common in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which lie in seismically active zone V known as the Indian Ocean seismic belt.

The zone is located on the eastern edge of the Indian tectonic plate and is therefore prone to seismic activity due to the interactions of various tectonic plates in the area, the official said.

"Our teams spread across the region are actively monitoring the seismic activity. Anything which goes above 6 in magnitude will be of concern," Prakash said.

This is the third earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in a little under a month.

On Wednesday an earthquake of 5 magnitude was felt in the sea close to Nicobar district at around 5.40 am. About a month ago on July 5, an earthquake measuring 5.9 was reported around 12.53 am in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Its epicentre was 126 km southeast of Port Blair and it struck at a depth of 69 km from the surface in the sea between South Andaman and Nicobar District.

The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt extending to Andaman and Nicobar Island region is known to be an active one globally, including the disastrous earthquake on December 26, 2004, which wreaked havoc in the Bay Islands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andaman and Nicobar Islands earthquake National Center for Seismology 4.3 magnitude
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp