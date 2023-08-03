Jharkhand on alert as heavy rain lashes state, water levels of two rivers nearing danger mark

By Online Desk

RANCHI: Incessant rain for the last three days in the East Singbhum district has put the district administration on high alert as the water levels of the Kharkhai River and Swarnarekha River are continuously increasing and approaching the danger mark.

The state has received 27.5 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, almost three times the normal level of 9.3 mm.

Meanwhile, Swarnarekha was flowing at 118.48 metres against the danger mark of 121.50 metres and the water level of Kharkhai was recorded at 128.96 metres against the danger mark of 129 metres at 6 pm, an official statement said.

Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum district Manjunath Bhajantri, along with senior officials including Deputy Development Commissioner Manish Kumar and the NDRF team, inspected low-lying areas including Bagbera on Thursday evening and directed officials to monitor the situation, reported PTI.

The DC also directed officials to make necessary arrangements including life-saving jackets, boats and medical kits to meet any eventuality. Safety of the people is a top priority, the deputy commissioner said, appealing to the masses to follow the directives issued by the administration.

Dhalbhum SDM Piyush Sinha also held a meeting and directed officials to take the necessary steps. He instructed them to make shelter homes in safe high places when water enters the lower areas of the river.

People in catchment areas including Kadma, Barbuda, Bhuiyadih, Kalyannagar, Shastrinagar, Mango and Jugsalai were urged to be alert.

