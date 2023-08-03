Lucknow Diary: Big Temple Run

By Express News Service

Big Temple Run

The Ram Temple trust and Ayodhya administration have started preparations to host over 5 lakh devotees who are expected to throng the temple town for the inauguration of the temple in the from of consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming temple in presence of PM Modi between January 15 and 24, next year. The trust will send invites to over 10,000 guests, including over 5,000 seers from across the country. PM Narendra Modi has already been invited to lead the ceremony. The Trust is making arrangements for all amenities -- food, water, medical services, lavatories, etc within two-km radius of the temple so that devotees don't have to walk much.

A Daughter's Dilemma

BJP MP from Badaun Sanghmitra Maurya is in a fix. With father Swami Prasad Maurya, having not only crossed over to the SP but also opening a floodgate of religious diatribes against his daughter's party, Sanghmitra is really in an odd situation. So much so that she has started saying that if she gets a green signal from the top leadership of the BJP, she would bring back her father to the saffron fold. "Political differences shouldn't break a family. I won't let it happen with me," she now keeps saying. Does that mean she is staying put in BJP?

'Don't Get Trapped'

With developments like Gyanvapi court battle and Haryana communal flare-up turning the situation communally volatile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has advised his party's spokespersons to follow restraint while taking part in TV debates or giving their versions to news channels. "You might be provoked through incendiary remarks to counter it with equal firepower. But it's a trap. Try not to fall into such ploys," he has reportedly told all his spokespersons. The caution from the boss has come after party MLC and BJP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya’s diatribe claiming that Badrinath temple was built after demolishing the original Buddhist shrine. Having distanced itself from Maurya’s claim, the party leaders believe that the former Yogi minister was giving such incendiary statements to tarnish party’s image deliberately.

Big Temple Run The Ram Temple trust and Ayodhya administration have started preparations to host over 5 lakh devotees who are expected to throng the temple town for the inauguration of the temple in the from of consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming temple in presence of PM Modi between January 15 and 24, next year. The trust will send invites to over 10,000 guests, including over 5,000 seers from across the country. PM Narendra Modi has already been invited to lead the ceremony. The Trust is making arrangements for all amenities -- food, water, medical services, lavatories, etc within two-km radius of the temple so that devotees don't have to walk much. A Daughter's Dilemmagoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BJP MP from Badaun Sanghmitra Maurya is in a fix. With father Swami Prasad Maurya, having not only crossed over to the SP but also opening a floodgate of religious diatribes against his daughter's party, Sanghmitra is really in an odd situation. So much so that she has started saying that if she gets a green signal from the top leadership of the BJP, she would bring back her father to the saffron fold. "Political differences shouldn't break a family. I won't let it happen with me," she now keeps saying. Does that mean she is staying put in BJP? 'Don't Get Trapped' With developments like Gyanvapi court battle and Haryana communal flare-up turning the situation communally volatile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has advised his party's spokespersons to follow restraint while taking part in TV debates or giving their versions to news channels. "You might be provoked through incendiary remarks to counter it with equal firepower. But it's a trap. Try not to fall into such ploys," he has reportedly told all his spokespersons. The caution from the boss has come after party MLC and BJP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya’s diatribe claiming that Badrinath temple was built after demolishing the original Buddhist shrine. Having distanced itself from Maurya’s claim, the party leaders believe that the former Yogi minister was giving such incendiary statements to tarnish party’s image deliberately.