Home Nation

Lucknow Diary: Big Temple Run

The Ram Temple trust will send invites to over 10,000 guests, including over 5,000 seers from across the country. PM Narendra Modi has already been invited to lead the ceremony.

Published: 03rd August 2023 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Proposed design of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (File Photo)

The proposed design of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Big Temple Run

The Ram Temple trust and Ayodhya administration have started preparations to host over 5 lakh devotees who are expected to throng the temple town for the inauguration of the temple in the from of consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming temple in presence of PM Modi between January 15 and 24, next year. The trust will send invites to over 10,000 guests, including over 5,000 seers from across the country. PM Narendra Modi has already been invited to lead the ceremony. The Trust is making arrangements for all amenities -- food, water, medical services, lavatories, etc within two-km radius of the temple so that devotees don't have to walk much.

A Daughter's Dilemma

BJP MP from Badaun Sanghmitra Maurya is in a fix. With father Swami Prasad Maurya, having not only crossed over to the SP but also opening a floodgate of religious diatribes against his daughter's party, Sanghmitra is really in an odd situation. So much so that she has started saying that if she gets a green signal from the top leadership of the BJP, she would bring back her father to the saffron fold. "Political differences shouldn't break a family. I won't let it happen with me," she now keeps saying. Does that mean she is staying put in BJP?

'Don't Get Trapped'

With developments like Gyanvapi court battle and Haryana communal flare-up turning the situation communally volatile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has advised his party's spokespersons to follow restraint while taking part in TV debates or giving their versions to news channels. "You might be provoked through incendiary remarks to counter it with equal firepower. But it's a trap. Try not to fall into such ploys," he has reportedly told all his spokespersons. The caution from the boss has come after party MLC and BJP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya’s diatribe claiming that Badrinath temple was built after demolishing the original Buddhist shrine. Having distanced itself from Maurya’s claim, the party leaders believe that the former Yogi minister was giving such incendiary statements to tarnish party’s image deliberately.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lucknow Diary
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp