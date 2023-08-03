Home Nation

Maharashtra: NDRF resumes operation to rescue 4 four workers trapped after well cave-in 

The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil on Tuesday evening. According to officials, the well is 100-foot-deep with a diameter of 120 feet.

Published: 03rd August 2023 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

A team of NDRF personnel rescue 14 villagers stranded in the rainwater since Friday in Cheeturu village of Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district. (Photo | Express)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By IANS

PUNE: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed on Thursday the rescue operation at the site of an under-construction well where four workers are feared trapped after a cave-in in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said.

The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the well is 100-foot-deep with a diameter of 120 feet.

The site was earlier used for quarrying, they said.

An NDRF official said the rescue operation was suspended on Wednesday evening, as the site contained a substantial amount of debris, and the soil surrounding the well was also loose.

"We have resumed the operation today. It is a big well and during the construction, the inner concrete wall sank and those working at the bottom of the well got trapped," said the NDRF official.

The official said around 30 NDRF personnel are taking part in the operation.

"Till yesterday (Wednesday), we were carrying out the operation with a lot of caution, but today, we have deployed heavy machinery to remove the debris," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDRF rescue operation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp