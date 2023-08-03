Home Nation

Missing soldier found in Kashmir, joint interrogation to begin after medical checkup: J&K Police

The jawan's missing had led to speculation that he might have been abducted by militants and his family members had appealed for his release.

Published: 03rd August 2023 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Javed Ahmed Wani. (Photo | Twitter/@herryks )

Javed Ahmed Wani. (Photo | Twitter/@herryks )

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An army jawan, who was missing from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday evening, was found by police on Thursday.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a tweet disclosed that the missing army jawan, Javed Ahmed Wani has been found by Kulgam police.

He said a joint interrogation will start shortly after the medical checkup.

25-year-old Javed Ahmed Wani, who belongs to JAKLI and was posted in Leh Ladakh. He went missing on Saturday evening after he left home at Asthal village in Kulgam in south Kashmir to buy some food items.

Javed, who had joined the army in 2014, was on leave and was supposed to rejoin on Sunday.

The car in which he was travelling was recovered by security men from Paranhall village in Kulgam with its doors open Sunday morning. His sleepers and some food items were found in the abandoned car.

The jawan's missing had led to speculation that he might have been abducted by militants and his family members had appealed for his release.

His father Mohammad Ayoub Wan in a video message had appealed to those who might have taken him to forgive him if he had made any mistake and release him alive.

After he had gone missing, police, CRPF and the army launched a massive manhunt to track down the missing soldier. The security men questioned over two dozen people and also analyzed the call records and mobile data of the missing soldier.

The security men also pressed sniffer dogs into service to trace the missing soldier.

In March last year, militants abducted and killed an army man Sameer Ahmad Malla R/o central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Missing soldier found in Kashmir Missing soldier found J&K Police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp