Missing soldier found in Kashmir, joint interrogation to begin after medical checkup: J&K Police

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An army jawan, who was missing from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday evening, was found by police on Thursday.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a tweet disclosed that the missing army jawan, Javed Ahmed Wani has been found by Kulgam police.

He said a joint interrogation will start shortly after the medical checkup.

25-year-old Javed Ahmed Wani, who belongs to JAKLI and was posted in Leh Ladakh. He went missing on Saturday evening after he left home at Asthal village in Kulgam in south Kashmir to buy some food items.

Javed, who had joined the army in 2014, was on leave and was supposed to rejoin on Sunday.

The car in which he was travelling was recovered by security men from Paranhall village in Kulgam with its doors open Sunday morning. His sleepers and some food items were found in the abandoned car.

The jawan's missing had led to speculation that he might have been abducted by militants and his family members had appealed for his release.

His father Mohammad Ayoub Wan in a video message had appealed to those who might have taken him to forgive him if he had made any mistake and release him alive.

After he had gone missing, police, CRPF and the army launched a massive manhunt to track down the missing soldier. The security men questioned over two dozen people and also analyzed the call records and mobile data of the missing soldier.

The security men also pressed sniffer dogs into service to trace the missing soldier.

In March last year, militants abducted and killed an army man Sameer Ahmad Malla R/o central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

