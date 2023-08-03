NGT's panel to probe illegal mining allegations against Brij Bhushan  

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a panel to probe allegations of illegal mining against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in three villages of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

The grievances reached before the tribunal's principal bench in Delhi, alleged illegal mining by Brij Bhushan, the MP from Kesar Ganj in villages Majharath, Jaitpur, Nawabganj, Tehsil Tarbganj, District Gonda.

".. illegal transportation of the extracted minor minerals by overloaded trucks numbering more than 700 every day, storage and illegal sale of minor mineral measuring about 20 lakh cubic meters and damage caused to Patpar Ganj Bridge and Road by overloaded trucks," the plea stated.

In its order, a bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel observed that Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

Going through the allegations, the green court formed a joint panel of officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Central Pollution Control Board, the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control, and the District Magistrate, Gonda to verify the factual position and take appropriate action.

The tribunal asked the panel to undertake visits to the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, verify the factual position, and take appropriate remedial action, after hearing the project proponent.

It was also directed by the bench to clarify whether there has been compliance with the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016, and the Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020, including the guidelines for rehabilitation of mined areas and damage caused to the river Saryu.

The hearing in the matter will be on November 7.



