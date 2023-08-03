Nitish Kumar will lose Lok Sabha polls if he contested from Bihar: BJP

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid speculation over Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday alleged that Nitish would lose the Lok Sabha election from wherever he contested the polls.

Sinha said that Nitish lacked the courage to contest elections from any Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, daring him to contest elections from his home Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.

Nitish is bound to lose the election badly, he remarked. Sinha said that BJP workers would expose the grand alliance government before the people. People without principles are trying to bring back Jungle Raj in Bihar, he alleged.

On the possibility of Nitish contesting from Patna Sahib, the BJP leader said that he openly challenged him to contest from Patna Sahib, and he will lose the election by more than one lakh votes. In fact, Nitish will lose the election from any seat in Bihar, he contended.

He also claimed that JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh would lose the LS election from Munger. Meanwhile, state rural development minister and Uttar Pradesh JDU in-charge Shrawan Kumar said that the party leaders and people from UP wanted Nitish to contest the Lok Sabha elections from UP.

The people of UP also want to meet Nitish to convey their feelings, he added. Shrawan had gone on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on July 31 and August 1. On his return from UP, he told the media that a delegation would visit Bihar CM to know his opinion on the issue.

Senior JD (U) minister said that being in charge of UP JD (U), whenever he was on a tour to UP, people wanted Nitish to contest the election from either Phulpur, Pratappur, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Naga or any other place of his choice.

