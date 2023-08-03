Home Nation

No plans to change names of Madras, Bombay and Calcutta High Courts: Centre

In the past, the TN government had suggested that the name of the Madras High Court be changed to High Court of Tamil Nadu. But the Madras High Court did not agree to the proposal.

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament,

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. (Photo | PTI)

By Shalini Chandran
Online Desk

There are no plans to change the names of the Madras, Bombay and Calcutta High Courts, the Centre told Parliament on Thursday. This was stated in response to a question by Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu CV Shanmugam. 

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal recalled the history of the proposal in his reply. 

Under the Madras (Alteration of Name) Act, 1996, the city of Madras was renamed as Chennai. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government sent a proposal to change the name of the Madras High Court to the High Court of Chennai in 1997, said Meghwal.

The names of Bombay and Calcutta had also changed by that time. The government thus brought a legislation titled “High Courts (Alteration of Names) Bill, 2016” to change the names of the Bombay, Calcutta and Madras High Courts to the Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai High Courts respectively. This was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 19, 2016, said the minister. 

Meanwhile the name of Orissa had changed to Odisha and Gauhati to Guwahati. Consultations were then carried out with the concerned state governments and high courts, said Meghwal, but there was a mixed response. 

The Maharashtra government and Bombay High Court agreed to the proposal to change the name to Mumbai High Court.

The Orissa High Court and Odisha government as well as Gauhati High Court and Assam government also conveyed no objection to the proposal to change the names of the respective High Courts.

The Tamil Nadu government suggested that the name of the Madras High Court be changed to High Court of Tamil Nadu. The Madras High Court, however, did not agree to the proposal. 

The Calcutta High Court and West Bengal government also did not agree to the proposal. 

The bill was not taken any further and lapsed due to the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, he said. 

Later, VP Patil had filed a petition in the Supreme Court to rename the Bombay High Court as High Court of Maharashtra and other high courts as per their current state/city names. But the Supreme Court dismissed the petition in 2022, noted Meghwal.

At present, there is no proposal to bring legislation on this subject, said the Law Minister in his written reply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Parliament Law minister Online Exclusive
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp