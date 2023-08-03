Rajasthan CM Gehlot, son in dock as ‘Red Diary’ alleges rigging in RCA poll

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The last day of the eighth session of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan saw a huge storm over the ‘Red Diary’ that has dominated Rajasthan politics over the last 10 days. BJP MLAs stormed into the well of the House, protesting the suspension of their MLA Madan Dilawar. The BJP MLA was suspended over his protest over the issue.

Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha, who was sacked as a minister and suspended from the assembly, created a furore by releasing three pages of what he claims are the contents of the Red Diary outside the House. He alleged that there were huge bungling and corruption in the RCA (Rajasthan Cricket Association) election. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav got elected as the RCA president.

The House passed five bills by voice vote amid uproar by members of the opposition BJP. Later, the House proceedings were adjourned sine die. Now, the session will be called after the new government is formed.

Gudha released three pages of the Red Diary. He claimed that the pages mention rampant corruption in the Rajasthan Cricket Association elections, including vote-buying, involving figures like Bhavani Samota and Chief Minister Gehlot’s OSD.

During a press conference at his residence, he further stated that the Gehlot government wants to send him to jail and is continuously filing cases against him. He alleged that the state in-charge SS Randhawa is also threatening him repeatedly to apologise. Gudha asserted that if he is jailed, the Gehlot government will face consequences, as someone else will come forward to reveal information about the remaining pages of the Red Diary.

Responding to allegations of blackmail, Gudha denied any wrongdoing and claimed that he had been loyal and supportive to Chief Minister Gehlot for 15 years, even playing crucial roles in various political events. He questioned how he could be accused of blackmail after all these years of cooperation.

