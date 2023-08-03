Home Nation

Smelly onions onboard possibly led to Sharjah flight's return to Kochi 

"The preliminary feedback suggests that the source of the odour may have been attributed to the presence of onions or vegetables being carried in the aircraft", the airline source said.

Published: 03rd August 2023 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Air India Express

Representational Image: Air India flight. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: A combination of "pungent" and "burning smell" inside an Air India Express flight forced about 175 passengers bound for Sharjah to return after takeoff from here.

The culprit -- possibly a box of onions in the cargo hold area of the flight.

At first, one of the passengers on the Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight (IX 411) that took off from here on August 2 night, complained of a smell of something "burning" inside the flight, an airline source said.

Later, some more passengers joined and said there was some "pungent smell" in the flight that had just taken off, forcing a turn around and making a precautionary landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here.

The engineering team inspected the aircraft, and initial findings showed no evidence of smoke or technical issues, the airline source said.

"The preliminary feedback suggests that the source of the odour may have been attributed to the presence of onions or vegetables being carried in the aircraft", the source said.

As somebody had reported a bad smell inside the aircraft, as a precautionary measure, it was decided to turn back, the source added.

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who was travelling in the aircraft, said there was uncertainty and confusion among the passengers, but it landed safely.

"To be honest, I fell asleep as soon as I boarded. However, when I woke up with the announcement, there was uncertainty and confusion among the people. When the captain announced we are landing back then, everyone got concerned and slightly nervous. However, it didn't get worse as we landed back soon," the Muvattupuzha MLA, who is on a private visit to Sharjah, told PTI.

The Air India Express expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and made arrangements for guests on another aircraft, which departed at 5.14 am.

The airline source said the odour might have emanated from the onions or vegetables kept in the airline's cargo hold area.

The Middle East-bound Air India Express airline carries vegetables, fruits, and flowers in large quantities in its cargo hold area, which is also a source of income for it.

"We not only carry passengers, we also carry the produce from our farmers, particularly to the Gulf countries," the source told PTI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Express flight Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight (IX 411) Cochin International Airport Limited
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp