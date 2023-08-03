Home Nation

Srinagar Diary: J-K officials directed to attend I-Day functions

The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has directed all the officers to attend the Independence Day functions in the twin capital of Srinagar and Jammu.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Gujjars, Bakerwals up in arms against govt
The Gujjars and Bakerwals in Jammu and Kashmir are up in arms against the government. They are opposing the inclusion of upper caste Paharis in the Schedule Tribe (ST) list. The Union government introduced the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha on July 27, under which Paharis, a linguistic minority in J&K, are set to be notified as STs. The Gujjars and Bakerwals are holding protests almost every day to oppose the move. According to their leaders, Paharis, whether Muslims or Hindus, are upper castes and are not entitled to ST status.

Blanket ban on corporal punishment  in schools
The authorities have imposed a blanket ban on corporal punishment and other forms of child abuse in educational institutes in Kashmir. In a circular, the Director of School Education said corporal punishment has an ill effect on the mental health of the child which is a major cause of concern. “Whenever a child is assaulted, abused, exposed or neglected in a manner that causes physical or mental suffering by any person employed by or managing an organization, the punishment would be rigorous imprisonment up to three years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh,” it reads.

Govt officials directed to attend I-Day functions
The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has directed all the officers to attend the Independence Day functions in the twin capital of Srinagar and Jammu. “Independence Day is an important national event celebrated on 15th August every year. All government employees are duty bound to participate in commemorating such an important turning point in the history of our nation,” reads a circular issued by the government. All the officers in the UT at Srinagar and Jammu have been directed to attend the main function of the Independence Day in Srinagar and Jammu respectively, as part of their official duty.

Fayaz Wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com

