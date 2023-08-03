Yogi Govt embarks on industrial development of Chitrakoot, Jhansi nodes

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the ongoing development of the six nodes of UP Defence corridor, the state government has now shifted its focus to accelerating industrial development of Chitrakoot and Jhansi nodes in Bundelkhand region of the state.

The details of the industrial plots falling under these two nodes have been issued afresh by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). It is mainly a short description of the available industrial plots in the industrial land banks of the two nodes, including the area and its estimated current price. The other four nodes of the ambitious defence corridor project included Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow and Kanpur.

With focus on the development of parched and backward Bundelkhand region of the state, CM Yogi has asked different departments including Industrial Development department, UPSIDA, UPEIDA and others to put their acts together for bringing about palpable change in the two districts identified as two nodes of the Defence Corridor.

UPEIDA is busy presenting the industrial plots listed under Industrial Land Banks in the Jhansi and Chitrakoot node to the investors and industrialists afresh for auction. A total of 38 plots have been listed in the Chitrakoot node at the rate of Rs 433.57 per square meter and 45 in Jhansi at the rate of Rs 362.28 per square meter. In this way, 160.62 acres of land in Chitrakoot and 383.01 acres in Jhansi is currently being showcased by UPEIDA. UPEIDA has sought applications from interested investors and entrepreneurs for allotment of land on these nodes through the Nivesh Mitra portal.

Recently, in a significant move, UPEIDA denotified villages that were earlier notified as development areas under proposed Greater Noida-Ballia 8-lane expressway project. In all 41 tehsils falling under 19 districts including Badaun, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Bulandshahr, Prayagraj, Kasganj, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Rae Bareli and Unnao, were de-notified.

With the de-notification of the tehsils and villages, their land will now be available for the investors interested in establishing units.

