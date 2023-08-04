Home Nation

Data Protection Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

The bill proposes to regulate the usage of personal data of citizens by private companies as well as government agencies, and is the first legislation related to privacy.

Published: 04th August 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Digital Personal Data Protection, Data Protection , Personal data

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday tabled the Digital Personal Data Protection bill in the Lok Sabha, amid protests from Opposition parties demanding it be sent to a parliamentary committee. 

The bill proposes to regulate the usage of personal data of citizens by private companies as well as government agencies and is the first legislation related to privacy. It says personal data can be only processed by data fiduciaries (entities that collect and process personal data), companies or government agencies lawfully with the consent of the individual concerned. 

However, state agencies will be exempt if they use data for national security purposes or emergencies like epidemics. In case of a data breach, the entities will have to cough up Rs 250 crore in each instance. The bill mandates data fiduciaries to inform users mentioning in clear language why their data is collected and what is its usage. Users can withdraw their consent at any time. 

“The bill will protect the rights of all citizens, allow the innovation economy to expand, and permit government’s lawful and legitimate access in national security and emergencies like pandemics and earthquakes,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology. The bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Data Protection Bill Opposition personal data national security
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp