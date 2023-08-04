Home Nation

Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Patna after engine malfunction

According to airport officials, the IndiGo flight - 6E 2433 bound for Delhi made an emergency landing at Patna airport at 9:11 AM after reporting an inoperative engine. 

Published: 04th August 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 11:46 AM

The Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight which was forced to make an emergency landing at the Patna airport after one of its engines malfunctioned, in Patna, Friday, Aug 4, 2023.(Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: A Delhi-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Bihar's Patna on Friday morning after it developed a technical snag, officials said. 

According to airport officials, the IndiGo flight - 6E 2433 bound for Delhi made an emergency landing at Patna airport at 9:11 AM after reporting an inoperative engine. 

"Indigo flight 6E 2433 to Delhi, three minutes after departure from Patna airport reported one engine inoperative. The aircraft landed safely at 0911 hours. All operations are normal at the airport," the airport director said. 

Earlier in July, Air India's Delhi-Paris flight returned to originating airport at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport shortly after take-off following the Delhi air traffic controllers informed the flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after its departure. 

The flight safely landed back in Delhi at 2.18 pm, an Air India spokesperson had said.

