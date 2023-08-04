Home Nation

Nuh SP Varun Singla, who was on leave during communal clashes, transferred

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh.

Published: 04th August 2023

A man stands next to partially burnt shops in Sohna near Nuh in Haryana state, India, Tuesday, Aug., 1, 2023. Deadly clashes between Hindus and Muslims began in the area Monday afternoon.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave when the communal clashes broke out in the district, has been transferred, an official order said on Friday.

Singla has been made the superintendent of police, Bhiwani, it said.

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad.

The order said, Singla, at present SP Nuh, has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhiwani. Bijarniya, SP, Bhiwani, who was also functioning as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his present duties to assist her in maintaining the law and order situation in Nuh and surrounding areas, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nuh.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.

