Opposition offers middle ground on Manipur discussion in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: The stalemate in the Rajya Sabha over the Manipur situation is likely to end as the Opposition on Thursday offered a “middle ground” to initiate a discussion on the matter at a meeting with the government’s floor leaders.

In a climbdown from its demand for a discussion only under Rule 267, the Opposition proposed the discussion under Rule 167, which involves a motion. According to experts, under Rule 167, a motion can be moved and a discussion held.

Security personnel block a road after

locals try to march towards a mass

burial site in Bishnupur district

Speaking to this newspaper, a senior Opposition leader who attended the meeting said that the parties have suggested debate under Rule 167 and the government appears to be in agreement with the idea.

“Both sides were open to suggestions to end the impasse. A debate was held in 2002 under Rule 167 on the Gujarat riots,” said the leader adding they will finalise their decision on Friday.

Once the decision on Rule 167 is taken, the ball will be in the government’s court to decide on the dates for the discussion. While the Opposition hopes the discussion would begin on Monday, sources told this newspaper that the government may allow it only on August 11, the concluding day of the session.

While Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi represented the government, several Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Derek O’Brien, Elamaram Kareem, and Binoy Viswam attended the meeting. Opposition leaders also are of the opinion that the parties should show some flexibility as crucial bills are getting passed without debate.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, “INDIA parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House to break the logjam and get a discussion on Manipur going in an uninterrupted manner in the Rajya Sabha. Hope the Modi government agrees.”

Over 15 injured in fresh violence

In Manipur, over 15 people were injured in two separate incidents of fresh violence. In Bishnupur, security forces had to use force to quell a mob of protesters. In the other incident, two persons, including a jawan, were injured during a gunfight between two groups on the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts

University’s notification rapped

The Kuki Students’ Organisation criticised the Manipur University for issuing a notification on fresh admission in various PG programmes and integrated courses. They urged them to first address the issue of 400 displaced students, including 80 research scholars, who now cannot come to the Imphal valley

