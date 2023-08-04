Home Nation

Over 24 crore Ayushman cards made, 45 lakh in TN alone: Centre to Lok Sabha

The minister also said that till July 30, a total number of 5.43 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 66,763 crore have been authorized under the scheme.

Published: 04th August 2023 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A total of 24.30 crore Ayushman cards have been made under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the centre’s flagship programme, out of which 45.09 lakh Ayushman cards have been created in Tamil Nadu till July 30, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The minister said that Odisha, West Bengal and Delhi are not implementing the AB-PMJAY programme.

The minister also said that till July 30, a total number of 5.43 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 66,763 crore have been authorized under the scheme.

“Out of these, 90.49 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs. 5,576 crore have been authorized in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Sharing details of the scheme billed as the largest health insurance in the world, the minister said that health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year is given which is a completely cashless and paperless scheme. 

He said there is no cap on family size, age or gender and the Health Benefit Package (HBP) 2022, includes 1,949 procedures across 27 specialities for secondary and tertiary care hospitalizations. 

The scheme also covers all pre-existing diseases and covers up to three days of pre-hospitalization and 15 days of post-hospitalization expenses such as diagnostics and medicines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushman cards AB-PMJAY Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp