Over 24 crore Ayushman cards made, 45 lakh in TN alone: Centre to Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 24.30 crore Ayushman cards have been made under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the centre’s flagship programme, out of which 45.09 lakh Ayushman cards have been created in Tamil Nadu till July 30, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The minister said that Odisha, West Bengal and Delhi are not implementing the AB-PMJAY programme.

The minister also said that till July 30, a total number of 5.43 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 66,763 crore have been authorized under the scheme.

“Out of these, 90.49 lakh hospital admissions worth Rs. 5,576 crore have been authorized in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Sharing details of the scheme billed as the largest health insurance in the world, the minister said that health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year is given which is a completely cashless and paperless scheme.

He said there is no cap on family size, age or gender and the Health Benefit Package (HBP) 2022, includes 1,949 procedures across 27 specialities for secondary and tertiary care hospitalizations.

The scheme also covers all pre-existing diseases and covers up to three days of pre-hospitalization and 15 days of post-hospitalization expenses such as diagnostics and medicines.

