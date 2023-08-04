Power corridor| I don’t need to defend PM: Dhankar

By Express News Service

I don’t need to defend PM: Dhankar

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday came down heavily on the Congress for accusing him of defending the Prime Minister, saying he does not need to defend someone who has got global recognition and electoral mandates in 2014 and 2019. He urged members of the treasury benches to ask the opposition not to walk out.

Bill on offshore mineral lease passed

A Bill to provide a fixed 50-year production lease for offshore minerals was passed by Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition members over the situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur. When the Upper House reassembled for the post-lunch session, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi moved The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill-2023 for consideration. Discussion on the Bill continued even after members of opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, TMC, AAP, CPI and CPM, staged a walkout from RS for the second time in the day.

OM BIRLA stays away in the first half

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday skipped the House proceedings in the first half to express displeasure over disruptions and returned post-lunch only after several opposition leaders met him and assured him that they would maintain the dignity of the chair. The Speaker had skipped the House proceedings on Wednesday too, upset at the repeated disruptions. Birla did not turn up for the Question Hour on Thursday, prompting Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to make a plea to him to return.

‘No plan to set up language academy’

The government has received no proposal to set up the National Language Academy, Union Minister of state for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar informed Rajya Sabha. The minister was replying to a question on whether the government was planning to set up one to bring emotional integrity among various languages recognised by the Constitution.

‘Explore potential of cruise tourism’

Taking note of the remarkably high potential of cruise tourism in Mumbai projected by the Ministry of Ports and Shipping, the parliamentary standing committee on transports, tourism and culture has recommended an assessment of the capability of coastal states such as Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal and Goa. It sought details on the steps taken to look into the potential of cruise tourism.

AAP MP suspended from LS for unruly behaviour

The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended newly elected AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining part of the monsoon session for unruly behaviour in the House. As the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, Rinku came to the well of the house, tore some papers, and threw them in the direction of Speaker Om Birla. After the Bill was passed, Birla objected to Rinku’s conduct in the House and asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to move a resolution for the AAP member’s suspension. Birla formally named Rinku for conduct unbecoming of a member of the Lok Sabha.

‘Time to rethink CSE hiring process’

Noting that above 70 per cent of recruits in civil services are from technical streams, the parliamentary committee on Personnel, public grievances, law and Justice said on Thursday the allurement to become a civil servant is perhaps adversely affecting other professions that are a requirement for the nation. It is high time to rethink the hiring process for civil services, it said.

