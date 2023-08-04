Home Nation

'SC judgement strong vindication of truth': Congress on SC's stay on Rahul's conviction

In a huge relief for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the 'Modi surname' case.

Published: 04th August 2023 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo |Parveen Negi, EPS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo |Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday hailed as 'strong vindication of truth' the Supreme Court ruling staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his remarks on Modi surname.

The Opposition party said the Constitution has been upheld and the BJP's 'conspiratorial hounding of Gandhi has been thoroughly exposed

In a big relief to Gandhi, the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

The Lok Sabha speaker can now revive his membership on his own or Gandhi, armed with the apex court order, seek restoration of his status as an MP.

Soon after the Supreme Court ruling, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Birla and urged him to restore Gandhi's membership.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the Supreme Court ruling saying 'Truth alone triumphs'.

"We welcome the verdict by the Hon'ble Supreme Court giving relief to Shri @RahulGandhi.

Justice has been delivered. Democracy has won. The Constitution has been upheld. BJP's conspiratorial hounding of Shri Gandhi has been thoroughly exposed," he said in a tweet.

"Time for them to stop their malicious targeting of Opposition leaders. It is high time they respect the mandate given by the people and start governing the country, on which they have miserably failed in the last 10 years," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed the Supreme Court ruling and cited a quote by Gautam Buddha - "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth."

She thanked the apex court for the decision and wrote 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the judgment is a strong vindication of truth and justice.

"Despite the relentless efforts of the BJP's machinery, Rahul Gandhi has refused to bend, break or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process," he said on Twitter.

"Let this be a lesson to the BJP and its acolytes: you can do your absolute worst but we will not back down. We will continue to expose and call out your failures as a Government and as a party. We will continue to uphold our Constitutional ideals and repose faith in our institutions which you so desperately want to destroy. Satyameva Jayate!" Ramesh said.

As the news came in of the Supreme Court's ruling, Chowdhury, speaking in Lok Sabha, urged the Chair to allow Rahul Gandhi to attend the House.

When the House was taking up private members' business, Chowdhury urged Rajendra Agrawal, who was presiding over the proceedings, to allow Gandhi to attend the House.

Congress workers raise slogans in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi to celebrate after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case. (Photo | PTI)

"Our leader Rahul ji got relief from the Supreme Court. I demand from the Chair to allow him to attend the House at the earliest," he said. Agrawal said the Speaker would naturally take cognisance of the development.

Congress' general secretary organisation K C Venugopal also hailed the verdict.

"We welcome the Hon'ble Supreme Court's verdict staying Sh.@RahulGandhi ji's conviction. Justice has prevailed. No force can silence the voice of the people," Venugopal said on Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi defamation case Supreme Court congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp