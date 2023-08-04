Home Nation

Supreme Court questions if Article 370 amendable

The CJI asked as to what constitutional mechanism will the President have to follow if there was a proposal to modify the said article in 2019.

Published: 04th August 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

Supreme Court (Photo | Express)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 for the second day, the Supreme Court on Thursday called the Constitution a live document, and asked if the special provision could be amended if all of Kashmir wanted it.

“According to you, neither the Assembly can do it nor can Parliament do it. So, what you are saying is that while other provisions of the Constitution may be capable of an amendment by a process envisaged, other than it is hit by basic structure, this is one provision that can never be amended.

Having permanency, the whole concept is that the Constitution is also a living document,” Justice SK Kaul told senior advocate Kapil Sibal. Sibal stood firm on his submission that the abrogation could only be done after the constituent assembly’s recommendation.

“At some stage, can we say that there is no mechanism whatsoever for changing it even if everyone wants to change it and it doesn’t affect the basic structure,” asked Justice Kaul. Terming the issue regarding Art 370’s character as “debatable,” a five-judge bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant said that two issues that required deliberation were whether the provision acquired “permanent feature” and if the methodology adopted for abrogation was right or wrong. 

While National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone’s counsel Kapil Sibal submitted that the President’s rule cannot be invoked for decimating democracy and that the legislature did not have the power for recommending abrogation of Article 370 as per the J&K Constitution, the CJI asked if permanency can be a consequence, which follows from the Constitution of J&K. Justice Kaul also asked, “Can the Constitution of J&K give permanency to Art 370 of the Constitution of India?”

When Sibal contended that the Governor and Central government acted in tandem as they wanted to get rid of Article 370, the CJI asked as to what constitutional mechanism will the President have to follow if there was a proposal to modify the said article in 2019. He further questioned what could have happened if Maharaja was replaced by an elected government of J&K.

Also in top court

Calcutta HC order asking CBI to interrogate TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya stayed
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed an order of the Calcutta High court directing the CBI to interrogate jailed TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with alleged irregularities in the teachers’ recruitment case. In a special sitting, a bench of Justices A S Bopanna and Sanjay Kumar noted that the HC passed the order even though Bhattacharya was not a party to the proceedings before it. The top court, however, clarified that others linked to the case can be interrogated as directed by the HC. The SC also asked its secretary general to communicate the order to the registrar general of the Calcutta HC, who shall place this order before the judge concerned immediately.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir abrogation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp