Home Nation

'Truth Always Wins'; Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude after SC's Order 

Supreme Court, in an interim order, stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark.

Published: 04th August 2023 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at AICC headquarters after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at AICC headquarters after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said truth always triumphs and thanked people for their support, soon after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said this victory was not just for Gandhi but for the people of the country and democracy.

He also wondered how much time it will take now to reinstate Gandhi as it had taken just 24 hours after his conviction for disqualifying him from Lok Sabha.

"Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after.  thank people for their support," Gandhi said at a press conference.

He also took to Twitter and said he will protect the idea of India 

Kharge said, "It is a very happy day for us, democracy has won, Constitution has won."

"I welcome the Supreme Court judgment, the Constitution is still alive," he added.

Speaking at the same press conference, held soon after party workers welcomed Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here, Abhishek Singhvi said everyone was now looking forward to hearing the former party president speak in Parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi defamation case Supreme Court Modi surname
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp