Indian warships reach Papua New Guinea to enhance ties

NEW DELHI: In a significant military-diplomatic move, two warships of the Indian Navy reached the southwestern Pacific island nation Papua New Guinea with the aim to strengthen ties between the two nations.

“Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kolkata, mission deployed in the Eastern IOR (Indian Ocean Region), arrived at Port Moresby on Aug 2 for enhancing maritime partnership and cooperation with Papua New Guinea (PNG), in South Pacific,” said the Indian Navy on Thursday.

“The port call is aimed at strengthening ties between India and Papua New Guinea in the maritime domain,” the Navy added. Elaborating on the planned activities, the Navy said that during the port call, the crew from the two ships will engage with personnel from Papua New Guinea’s defense forces in a wide range of activities including professional interactions, cultural exchanges, yoga sessions and ship visits.

Papua New Guinea is located in the South Pacific, which is a sub-region of the larger Indo-Pacific and is considered important from the point of view of the geopolitics of the region. China has been involved in the area by extending financial support and building infrastructure.

INS Sahyadri is the third ship of the indigenously designed and built (Project-17 class) multi-role stealth frigate and is commanded by Captain Rajan Kapoor. INS Kolkata is the first ship of the indigenously designed and built (Project-15A class) destroyers and is commanded by Captain Sharad Sinsunwal.

Both the ships have been built at Mazagon Dock Ltd in Mumbai and are armed with an array of modern weapons and sensors, which can address threats in all three dimensions.

Under its Act East policy, India has been expanding and strengthening its ties beyond the ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations), with an emphasis on strengthening ties with 14 Pacific island countries. These 14 Pacific island countries include Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Kiribati, Cook Islands, Nauru, Tuvalu, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Niue, Vanuatu, Palau, Marshall Islands and Micronesia.

Although Papua New Guinea, which is part of these islands, is geographically remote, they have strategic significance for India as they sit astride important sea lines of communication and important trade routes through which crucial maritime trade is conducted.

