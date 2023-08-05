15 feared dead after landslide near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: At least 15 people were feared dead near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand after incessant rains triggered a massive landslide, officials said on Friday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has recovered three bodies. Separate teams of SDRF and NDRF are carrying out search operations at various places in search of the remaining missing persons.

District disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told this newspaper, “Two shops in front of a culvert were damaged due to a landslide triggered by torrential rains in Gaurikund late on Thursday night.”

These people were working in shops when the accident took place. Most of them were of Nepalese origin.

“Due to the continuous falling of stones from the adjacent hill after torrential rains, it is difficult to evacuate those trapped inside their shops. Relief work is also being hampered,” said an official of the district disaster management.

“Due to the ongoing landslide at the site, relief work has to be carried out with great caution,” he added.

SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra said, “Relief teams are facing difficulty in carrying out rescue work due to heavy boulders and stones falling from the hill. The district administration and disaster management teams are on the spot, and search operations are going on.”

“Five separate teams of SDRF are looking for the missing on the banks of the river and elsewhere,” said Mishra. Chamoli disaster management officer Nandkishore Joshi said the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is closed in Kameda and Kanarprayag due to torrential rains.

Around 150 vehicles to and from Rudraprayag, Srinagar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, Karnprayag, Joshimath, Badrinath and Gopeshwar were stranded on Friday. According to the information received till late evening, 355 vehicles are still stranded there.

“Due to the rise in the water level of Tehri Lake, land erosion has started on the Gangotri Highway, near the taxi stand in Chinyalisaur, due to which about 20 metres of Gangotri Highway has been damaged,” said officials.

According to SDRF officers, “Due to the bad weather, the flight of IndiGo from Delhi to Jolly Grant returned from the airport sky, which was scheduled to land at Dehradun airport at 7.30 am.”

DEHRADUN: At least 15 people were feared dead near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand after incessant rains triggered a massive landslide, officials said on Friday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has recovered three bodies. Separate teams of SDRF and NDRF are carrying out search operations at various places in search of the remaining missing persons. District disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told this newspaper, “Two shops in front of a culvert were damaged due to a landslide triggered by torrential rains in Gaurikund late on Thursday night.” These people were working in shops when the accident took place. Most of them were of Nepalese origin.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Due to the continuous falling of stones from the adjacent hill after torrential rains, it is difficult to evacuate those trapped inside their shops. Relief work is also being hampered,” said an official of the district disaster management. “Due to the ongoing landslide at the site, relief work has to be carried out with great caution,” he added. SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra said, “Relief teams are facing difficulty in carrying out rescue work due to heavy boulders and stones falling from the hill. The district administration and disaster management teams are on the spot, and search operations are going on.” “Five separate teams of SDRF are looking for the missing on the banks of the river and elsewhere,” said Mishra. Chamoli disaster management officer Nandkishore Joshi said the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is closed in Kameda and Kanarprayag due to torrential rains. Around 150 vehicles to and from Rudraprayag, Srinagar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, Karnprayag, Joshimath, Badrinath and Gopeshwar were stranded on Friday. According to the information received till late evening, 355 vehicles are still stranded there. “Due to the rise in the water level of Tehri Lake, land erosion has started on the Gangotri Highway, near the taxi stand in Chinyalisaur, due to which about 20 metres of Gangotri Highway has been damaged,” said officials. According to SDRF officers, “Due to the bad weather, the flight of IndiGo from Delhi to Jolly Grant returned from the airport sky, which was scheduled to land at Dehradun airport at 7.30 am.”