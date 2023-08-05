Home Nation

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to meet LS Speaker; will submit SC order of stay on Rahul's conviction

In a big relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the defamation case, which cost him his Lok Sabha membership.

Published: 05th August 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. ( Photo | PTI )

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is all set to meet Speaker Om Birla to submit the Supreme Court order staying the conviction of former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

After the court order, party president Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at the government saying that they disqualified him within 24 hours of the court order, "lets see whether they reinstate his membership with the same speed."

Notably, the Apex Court stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname remarks defamation case saying that no reasons were given by the trial judge for imposing the maximum punishment of two years on him.

