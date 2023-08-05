Chandigarh Diary: Tomatoes disappear from Raj Bhawan

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Tomatoes disappear from Raj Bhawan

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had issued an order to temporarily halt the consumption of tomatoes at the Raj Bhawan in solidarity with citizens who are facing the impact of rising prices. He said, “Stopping or reducing the consumption of an article is bound to have an effect on its price, as reducing demand will automatically lower the price. I hope people will use alternatives in their household for the time being and help to curtail the surge in tomato prices.’’With the move, Purohit aims to underscore the importance of responsible use of resources during challenging times, sources said.

‘Anti-Hooda’ camp within Haryana Cong

In the Haryana Congress, former union minister Kumari Selja, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and senior party leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry have put up a united front against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Many leaders and loyalists are following behind them and are identifying as part of the ‘SRK’ grouping – abbreviated with the first letters of the three leaders’ names. These days the Selja-Randeep-Kiran clique is rarely seen at the party’s state unit meetings called by either Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the CLP leader or state party chief Udhai Bhan.

Mann-Manpreet rift widens after land case

The war of words between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former Punjab Finance Minister BJP’s Manpreet Singh Badal escalated this week after the Punjab vigilance came knocking on the latter’s door. Manpreet and Mann have been trading barbs at each other after the former was summoned by the Punjab vigilance in connection with a land case in Bathinda. Terming Manpreet ‘the biggest dramebaaz’, Mann said those living in palatial houses must be thrown into political oblivion. In his sharp reaction, Manpreet likened Mann to a ‘Muglia Shehzada’ and called him a power-drunk royal.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com

