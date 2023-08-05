Home Nation

Congress to popularize Karnataka model 'Guarantee schemes' nation-wide

Published: 05th August 2023 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave enough indication that Congress Party will propagate the ‘Guarantee Schemes’ being implemented in Karnataka throughout the country keeping in view the ensuing elections to State Assemblies and for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

Launching the ‘ Gruha Jyothi' Scheme which is one of the five guarantees given by the Congress Party during the recently held Assembly Elections to Karnataka Assembly, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the entire country is looking towards Karnataka for winning the elections by giving 5 guarantees and implementing them.

Kharge said that leaders of many States have shown interest in knowing about the Guarantees, he said.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, said that his party and the government faced many hindrances after the announcement of the guarantees. During the time of elections, BJP and other parties alleged that the guarantees given by the Congress Party were not implementable. They also said that just to win the elections, we (Congress Party) are giving the guarantees. Immediately after we formed the government, we issued orders about implementing the guarantees.

Shakti Scheme was launched first. Around 50 lakh women were traveling in the buses free of cost and it has helped in their economic generation and helped them in meeting their dears and dears. Though the BJP brought hindrances and refused to sell rice, we implemented it and gave 5 Kg of rice and the amount of 5 Kg to the public. 1.41 lakh beneficiaries will be benefited from this scheme. The 4th Guarantee Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, which aims to give Rs. 2000/- per month to the woman head of each family, would be launched on August 17 from which 1.25 lakh beneficiaries will get benefit. Yuva Shakti Scheme will be launched in December, he said.

The BJP, which has mocked us that if we implement these guarantees, the Karnataka state will become bankrupt, is now silent and has understood our strength and is worried about the popularity of Congress. All sections of the society in the country were looking with astonishment towards us for our achievement, he claimed.

Energy minister K. J. George said that former president of AICC Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra has listened to the problems of the people of different states and classes. His experience will certainly help the Congress in serving people in a better way.

