Home Nation

Forced to abandon homes due to financial woes, 15 Pakistan Hindus hope rebuild lives in UP

Cash-strapped Pakistan's economy has been in a free-fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation.

Published: 05th August 2023 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

keys, House keys

Representational image

By PTI

CHITRAKOOT: Months after they came to India to escape financial hardship, 15 members of two Pakistani Hindu families have arrived here in the hope of finding work and rebuilding their lives.

The families were moved to the panchayat bhawan in Sangrampur village on Saturday, a day after they arrived here on a train from Delhi.

Police personnel have been deployed at the panchayat bhawan, which is now out of bounds for the common public. Hundreds who gathered near the panchayat bhawan on Saturday for a glimpse of the two families were turned away by the policemen.

"On August 4, 15 members of two Hindu families from Pakistan arrived here on a train from Delhi with the help of some local 'akharas' to find some work and a place to stay," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla.

"After verification, the families were moved to the panchayat bhawan in Sangrampur village. Fifteen police personnel have been deployed there for security," she said. One of these families came to India in October last year and their visas have expired. The other family came in May this year and their visas will expire soon, the SP said.

During verification, the two families told police that they came to India in search of employment and a place to stay.

They want a long-term visa, Shukla said.

"The Pakistani nationals do not have any authentic documents needed for visa extension," she said, adding that senior officials of central and state governments have been informed and further action will be taken based on their directions.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chakrapani Tripathi said the village head has been asked to provide food to the Pakistani Hindu families staying at the panchayat bhawan.

The families of Rakesh Kumar and Santosh Kumar told police that they came to India as there is unemployment and inflation in Pakistan.

They stayed with their relatives in Delhi for a few days, he said.

These families would like to settle in India and have written to the Indian high commissioner in Pakistan seeking a visa extension, according to police.

Social worker Kamlesh Kumar Patel of Sangrampur, who brought the two families here, was questioned for 10 hours before being let off, police said.

In recent months, the Pakistani rupee has seen a dramatic erosion in its value compared to the US dollar.

Cash-strapped Pakistan's economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation, making it almost impossible for a vast number of people to make ends meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
india financial hardship Pakistani Hindu families Chitrakoot
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp