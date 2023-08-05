Home Nation

Govt jobs for scholars completing research on time, says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath

Adityanath added that all research scholars should proceed with a common goal of getting 100 per cent participation in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan till the end of their research tenure.

Published: 05th August 2023 08:08 AM

Yogi Adityanath

FILE - Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Calling upon the researchers working under the Chief Minister’s Fellowship Scheme in aspirational development blocks of the state to work with full commitment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked them to consider themselves as a ‘connect’ between the public and the state.

Addressing the scholars during an event on Friday, the CM said, “Researchers working on fellowships for three years in their respective development blocks should act as a ‘connect’, linking the public with the welfare schemes of the government. All research scholars should proceed with a common goal of getting 100 per cent participation of their respective blocks in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan till the end of their research tenure.”

Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh had neither a shortage of funds nor manpower. “Focus on the work in education, health, farmers, women and infrastructure in aspirational development blocks. The research scholars, who will complete their tenure of three years with diligence and commitment and will present the best research management in writing, will be given weightage in government jobs along with age relaxation.” 

Emphasising that NITI Aayog had selected 112 districts as aspirational districts in 2018, the CM said, “Eight UP districts — Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Chitrakoot, and Fatehpur —  also figured on the list.”

All of them were in the most backward position in terms of education, healthcare, agriculture, water resources, employment, skill development, financial inclusion and infrastructure. “Awareness about government schemes related to farmers, women and girls should be created in the people and they should be encouraged to take benefit of the welfare schemes,” he said.

