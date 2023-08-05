Home Nation

House adjourned as truce remains elusive on Manipur

Monsoon session looks like a washout as only six sittings left now
 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as only six sittings are left in the monsoon session of Parliament, both Houses failed to function as the Manipur row dominated the proceedings on Friday. There were signs of a truce between the Opposition and treasury benches on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha after both sides held a meeting to resolve the impasse.

It was, however, short-lived as the face-off continued on Friday. The government appears to be not serious about resolving the stalemate, said Opposition leaders. Though the government agreed to discuss Manipur unrest under Rule 167 in the Rajya Sabha, it offered that the debate be held on August 11, the last day of the monsoon session, according to the Opposition leaders.

Taking to social media, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Yesterday INDIA parties offered a middle path solution to the Modi government to enable the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha. We said let us have a mutually negotiated motion on Manipur under Rule 167 and start a discussion on it.”

“The Modi government appeared to agree but indicated that the earliest that the discussion could take place was only on Friday, August 11. This shows the government is not serious,” he further said.

As the Opposition and treasury benches locked horns in RS, a notice under Rule 176 was moved by the ruling benches to discuss crimes against women in Rajasthan, following the alleged gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old.

While members from the treasury benches raised slogans, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said Parliament is not the right forum to raise the issue and it should be raised in the Rajasthan assembly.

Both the Houses adjourned till noon amid protests. As chaos persisted after resumption at noon, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day. Amid sloganeering, the LS passed two bills — the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023.

NEW BILLS TABLED

Inter-services Organisations Bill

The Bill approved by the Lok Sabha seeks to empower the commander-in-chief and the officer-in-command of inter-services organisations with disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel from other forces serving in such establishments.

Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Bill passed by LS entrusts the management accountability of IIMs with the President, who will have powers to audit their functioning, remove directors and nominate members to the selection committee.

Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill-2023

This Bill introduced by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh seeks to set up a Rs 50,000-crore fund to “seed, grow and promote” R&D across institutes.

