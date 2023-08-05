In riot-hit Nuh, Haryana govt deploys 'bulldozer justice'; CM Khattar defends controversial move

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: 'Bulldozer justice' was in full play in riot-torn Nuh in Haryana as around 50 houses and 250 shanties of the alleged accused and suspects in the recent communal violence have been razed.

Sources said that in nine locations in Nuh, the houses of the alleged accused were bulldozed. Buildings on five acres of land in Nalhar that either belonged to the accused or were used to fire bullets at pilgrims hiding in the Nalhar Mahadev temple during Monday’s riots were also flattened as they were allegedly illegally erected on forest department land.

#WATCH | Haryana administration removed illegal encroachments in Tauru of Nuh district yesterday pic.twitter.com/t6Do9ibIMg August 4, 2023

Also, houses at Khedla Mor where violence was at its peak were bulldozed. Besides dwellings on six acres in Punhana, one acre in Pinnagwana, two acres in Nangal Mubarikpur and similar lands in Dharna village were flattened. On Thursday, 250 shanties in Tauru were pulled down.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar justified the 'bulldozer justice', saying the government had zero tolerance for encroachments and illegal constructions.

WATCH: Haryana remains on the edge

In a related development, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale alleged that several Muslim migrant families working in Gurugram were heading home to Bengal as they fear being attacked and chased by miscreants from their shops and houses.

When contacted, Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said there was no such exodus. A few might have left but they will come back, he added.

Superintendent of Police transferred

The Haryana government on Friday transferred the Superintendent of Police at Nuh, Varun Singla, and posted him as SP of Bhiwani. Besides, cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal leader Bittu Bajrangi, booked for instigating violence, joined the probe in Faridabad

READ MORE:

