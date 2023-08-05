Home Nation

In riot-hit Nuh, Haryana govt deploys 'bulldozer justice'; CM Khattar defends controversial move

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar justified the 'bulldozer justice', saying the government had zero tolerance for encroachments and illegal constructions.

Published: 05th August 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

A bulldozer demolishes alleged illegal constructions after orders from the district administration, in Nuh district, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: 'Bulldozer justice' was in full play in riot-torn Nuh in Haryana as around 50 houses and 250 shanties of the alleged accused and suspects in the recent communal violence have been razed.

Sources said that in nine locations in Nuh, the houses of the alleged accused were bulldozed. Buildings on five acres of land in Nalhar that either belonged to the accused or were used to fire bullets at pilgrims hiding in the Nalhar Mahadev temple during Monday’s riots were also flattened as they were allegedly illegally erected on forest department land.

Also, houses at Khedla Mor where violence was at its peak were bulldozed. Besides dwellings on six acres in Punhana, one acre in Pinnagwana, two acres in Nangal Mubarikpur and similar lands in Dharna village were flattened. On Thursday, 250 shanties in Tauru were pulled down.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar justified the 'bulldozer justice', saying the government had zero tolerance for encroachments and illegal constructions.

WATCH: Haryana remains on the edge

In a related development, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale alleged that several Muslim migrant families working in Gurugram were heading home to Bengal as they fear being attacked and chased by miscreants from their shops and houses.

When contacted, Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said there was no such exodus. A few might have left but they will come back, he added.

Superintendent of Police transferred

The Haryana government on Friday transferred the Superintendent of Police at Nuh, Varun Singla, and posted him as SP of Bhiwani. Besides, cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal leader Bittu Bajrangi, booked for instigating violence, joined the probe in Faridabad

READ MORE:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GurugramHaryana violencecommunal clashesGurugram violenceNuhNuh violence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp