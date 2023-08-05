Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest on Article 370 abrogation anniversary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: On the 4th anniversary of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has been placed under house arrest and many other PDP leaders detained.

“I’ve been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today,” Mehbooba tweeted.

She also posted pictures of the locked gate of her house in the outskirts of Srinagar.

“The house arrest comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. GOI’s false claims about normalcy to the SC stands exposed by theirs’ actions driven by paranoia,” Mehbooba further tweeted.

“On one hand, giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to ‘celebrate’ the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar whereas brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people. Hope the Hon’ble SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing,” tweeted the former CM.

Many PDP youth leaders were also detained by police during the night.

“By now most of the PDP youth leaders have been rounded up. Guards have been told not to let me go out on August 5. Celebrating the scrapping of J&K state,” tweeted another PDP leader and former minister, Naeem Akhtar.

On August 5, 2019, centre scrapped Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcated erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

Today marks the 4th anniversary of the scrapping of J&K’s special status.

Meanwhile, J&K’s grand old party National Conference alleged that its party headquarters in Srinagar has been sealed.

“True to form and in keeping with the clampdown on mainstream democratic activities organised by parties opposed to 5th Aug 2019, the JKNC office has been sealed by the police. No one is being allowed in or out of the office,” the NC tweeted.

"These steps betray the nervousness of the administration & render hollow their claims regarding great improvements in the last 4 years," it further said.

Additionally, Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone termed August 5 as a 'sad day.'

"A sad reminder of the disempowerment of the people of J&K. The process of disempowerment continues," Sajjad tweeted.

“And the belittling of institutions, individuals and the people of J&K continues. For those patting their own backs and believing in their own fiction — don’t mistake fear for consent,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP party in J&K is celebrating the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A saying that J&K has now become part of the development mainstream of the country, after the abrogation of Article 370.

